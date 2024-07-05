iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.69

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.52, with a volume of 336540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,178 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 940,849 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,266,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,419,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.