iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.71

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 946887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 735,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 504.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,646,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 700,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

