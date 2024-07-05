iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.87. 828,367 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

