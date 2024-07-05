iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.66. 38,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,036. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $301.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.