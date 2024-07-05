iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

