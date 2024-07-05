iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

