iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,740 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 588,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.44. 62,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average is $152.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

