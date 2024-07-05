iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.40. 31,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,604. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

