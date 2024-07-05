iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $119.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,604. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.