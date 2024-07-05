iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

