iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYW traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.54. 53,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $155.65.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

