ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.05

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.05 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.05 ($1.05), with a volume of 6228241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.45 ($1.02).

Several research firms have commented on ITV. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other ITV news, insider Graham Cooke purchased 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,048.32). 10.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

