J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $158.71 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.