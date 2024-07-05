Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,187 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 76,884 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $461.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

