John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 31,957 shares.The stock last traded at $65.41 and had previously closed at $65.29.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
