John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 31,957 shares.The stock last traded at $65.41 and had previously closed at $65.29.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

