JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 370

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 370 ($4.68) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. Peel Hunt started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.17) price target on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.38 ($4.04).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 325.80 ($4.12) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 329.80 ($4.17). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.24. The company has a market capitalization of £28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 693.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($609.37). Also, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £3,077.84 ($3,893.04). Insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

