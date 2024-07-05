JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 270

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.49).
In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
