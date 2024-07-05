JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,590

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,735 ($34.59) to GBX 2,590 ($32.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($37.95) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.21) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,752.50 ($34.82).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,433.50 ($30.78) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,542.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,123.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,519.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.62) and a one year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.58).

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,629.34). In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,629.34). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.13), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($339,957.50). Insiders have acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

