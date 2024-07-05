JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target to GBX 250

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174 ($2.20).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 183 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 68.29 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.40 ($2.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 130.94. The stock has a market cap of £941.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,287.50, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($167,815.58). Insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

