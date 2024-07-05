JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

