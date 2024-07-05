JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 54

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 57.28 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.77. The stock has a market cap of £36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 57.39 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

