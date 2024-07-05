JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 416 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65).

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders have purchased 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

