Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 9.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 2,630,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,382,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

