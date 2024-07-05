Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.15 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. EWA LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

