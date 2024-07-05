Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Trading Up 7.7%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 2,120,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 727% from the average daily volume of 256,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.41.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

