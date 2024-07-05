Kaye Capital Management Has $17.05 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $491.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $491.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.63.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.