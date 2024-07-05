Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,864,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kenvue worth $82,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

