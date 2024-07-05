Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,705. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $105.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

