Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.44. 122,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,225. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

