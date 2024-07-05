Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $844,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 31,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $2,709,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

