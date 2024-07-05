Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 10,481 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,916,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 129,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 38,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,540. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

