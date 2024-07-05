Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $445,000. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,781 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

