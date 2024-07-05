Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($30.99) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,090 ($26.44). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital cut shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,386 ($30.18) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,917.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,619.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,361.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($70,684.29). 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

