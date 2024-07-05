Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after buying an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

