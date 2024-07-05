Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,871 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.05% of Kinross Gold worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 81,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

KGC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,946,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.