Kooth (LON:KOO) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

KOO opened at GBX 302 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £110.17 million, a PE ratio of -9,033.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.05. Kooth has a 52-week low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

