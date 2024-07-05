Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 888.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 60.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

