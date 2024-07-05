Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 276 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

