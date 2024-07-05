Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 73 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,647 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 441.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

NYSE:DHR opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.67 and its 200-day moving average is $246.91. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

