Leeward Investments LLC MA Boosts Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $62.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

