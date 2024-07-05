Leeward Investments LLC MA Boosts Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.17% of Genpact worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

