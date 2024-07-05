Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.15 Million Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.33% of Cactus worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Cactus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,805. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

