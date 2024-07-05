Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $18,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $16,314,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $11,442,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,548. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

