Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,412 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silgan by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,949,000 after buying an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silgan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Silgan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,418,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

