Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 94.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 931,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,078,000 after purchasing an additional 452,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 118,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $59.42. 45,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

