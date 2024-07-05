Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in FMC were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

FMC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

