Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.15% of Hasbro worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 65,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

