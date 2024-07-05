Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $9.61 Million in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 136,400.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,709. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.53.

About Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

