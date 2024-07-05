Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,127 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.31% of Amedisys worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.30. 666,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,442. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

