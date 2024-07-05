Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 153,369 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.17% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 187,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,199. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.